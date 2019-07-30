Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Update

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 493,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.