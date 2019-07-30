Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,864 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. 4,209,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

