Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,261,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 3,460,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $1,113,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,616,450.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $89,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,292 shares of company stock valued at $18,825,146. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Torchmark by 45.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Torchmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Torchmark by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $85,330,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter worth $7,818,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of TMK stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40. Torchmark has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. Torchmark’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

