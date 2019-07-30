Torque 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,002.00 (XTC)

Torque (CURRENCY:XTC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Torque has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Torque coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Torque has a market capitalization of $876,808.00 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Torque was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01535901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00117168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Torque Profile

Torque’s genesis date was August 29th, 2014. Torque’s total supply is 8,723,105,837 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,105,837 coins. The official message board for Torque is medium.com/torque. The Reddit community for Torque is /r/stellite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Torque’s official Twitter account is @tilecoinx. Torque’s official website is stellite.cash.

Buying and Selling Torque

Torque can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torque directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torque should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torque using one of the exchanges listed above.

