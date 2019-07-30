Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

