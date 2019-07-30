Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $113.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

