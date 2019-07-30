TransferCoin Trading 22% Higher This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,208.00 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,983,640 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

