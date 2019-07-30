Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $0.11

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $497,203.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00280329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.01549396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00118220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,283,312 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.