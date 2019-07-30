Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 3,529,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,341,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.