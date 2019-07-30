Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0030

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2,144.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00281967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.01516071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00117527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

