TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $6,897.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.01556776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00116951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022413 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

