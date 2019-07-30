Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PC) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58, 385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP.PC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

