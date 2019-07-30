Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 188,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,636,670. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

