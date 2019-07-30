Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 50,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 479,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 499,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

