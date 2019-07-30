Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 355,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,486. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

