U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,358,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,800 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $378,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.