UBS Group Boosts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $101.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

NYSE:PKI traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. 34,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,531,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 42.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 408,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 121,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 196.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

