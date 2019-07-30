UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period. UDR also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

UDR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UDR has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $47.15.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.41 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,906.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $885,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock worth $1,787,118 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

