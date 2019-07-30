UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. UDR also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,562. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,765.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.