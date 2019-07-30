UGAS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $116,813.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. UGAS has a total market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $116,813.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.65 or 0.05947732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,742,217 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.