UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.50. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 1,122,196 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

