Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Stock Price Down 20%

Uluru Inc (OTCMKTS:ULUR)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Uluru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULUR)

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

