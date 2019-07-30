Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28. Unifi has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unifi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $740,157.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $2,351,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 268,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,107. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Unifi by 164.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unifi by 373.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Unifi by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

