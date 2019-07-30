Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UL. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 72,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48. Unilever has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

