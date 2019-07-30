Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 16th

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

