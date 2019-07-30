Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.62. 73,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,620. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

