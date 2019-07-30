Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,620,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,825.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,020 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

