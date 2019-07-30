United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Strs Ohio raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Bankshares by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.