United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

