United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.67 ($11.21).

UU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total value of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,495 shares of company stock valued at $101,539,447.

LON:UU traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 798.80 ($10.44). The stock had a trading volume of 457,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 795.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.52 ($0.36) per share. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.