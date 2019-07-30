United Utilities Group (UUGRY) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS: UUGRY) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Utilities Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Utilities Group pays out 97.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 63.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A United Utilities Group Competitors 5.40% 10.43% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Utilities Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Utilities Group Competitors 347 1609 1160 11 2.27

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 0.44%. Given United Utilities Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Utilities Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.30 billion $470.44 million 16.54 United Utilities Group Competitors $8.41 billion $397.75 million 16.83

United Utilities Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Utilities Group. United Utilities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Utilities Group rivals beat United Utilities Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

