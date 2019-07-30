Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UHT traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. 86,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 94.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

