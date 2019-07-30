Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.38 and last traded at $43.00, 747,655 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 362,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.