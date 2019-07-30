Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $138,663.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.49 or 0.05975319 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.