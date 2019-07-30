Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

