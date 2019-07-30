USA Compression Partners (USAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.70. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

