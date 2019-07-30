Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,017,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 6,602,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,463,000 after buying an additional 233,009 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,595,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,973,000 after buying an additional 204,848 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,453,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,141,000 after buying an additional 41,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

