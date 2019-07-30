Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. 4,209,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

