ValuEngine Downgrades AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aberdeen Indonesia Fund in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

ALRM stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. AlarmCom has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AlarmCom had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $55,606.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,611.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,388 shares of company stock valued at $269,584. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,739,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,609,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

