ValuEngine Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.46.

MLCO opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 533,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

