ValuEngine Upgrades Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) to “Strong-Buy”

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PIRS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $5.33. 5,265,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $263.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 177,569 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 246,312 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.