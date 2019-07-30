VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,458,270. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

