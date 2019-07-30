VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,973,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,363.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,492,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,390,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,426,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 253,144 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 674,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,507,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

