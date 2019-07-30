Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

