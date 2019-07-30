Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Highwater Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 166,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 16,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 489,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 101,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.