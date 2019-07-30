Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47.

