Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.88. 55,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,198. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

