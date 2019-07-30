Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,986,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,414,000 after buying an additional 813,364 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,685,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 327,369 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 288.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,476,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,617,000 after buying an additional 4,066,744 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,755,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,956,000 after buying an additional 1,346,507 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

