Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $243,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after acquiring an additional 252,396 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $166.03.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.