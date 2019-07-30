Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,310,000 after acquiring an additional 275,676 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,855,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,642,000 after acquiring an additional 228,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,250,000 after acquiring an additional 137,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 551,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,577. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.